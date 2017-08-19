Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A footballer has been charged with grievous bodily harm after an incident outside a nightclub.

Billy Kee, 26, who plays for Accrington Stanley, has been summoned to court along with Cardiff City player Lee Tomlin.

It follows an alleged assault said to have occurred in Leicester on Sunday January 22.

Janine Smith of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The CPS has received a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police relating to an incident in the early hours of 22 January.

“Following a review of the evidence, the CPS has authorised the police to charge Lee Tomlin and Billy Kee with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.”

The pair are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates court on September 18.

Both Stanley and Cardiff say both players remain available for selection.

Kee joined Accrington permanently from Scunthorpe in 2015 after spending a season on loan at the club in 2009-10.

The striker, who has previously played for Leicester and Burton, has so far scored 31 goals in 85 appearances in his second spell.