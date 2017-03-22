Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn’s MP is locked in the House of Commons after a ‘terrorism’ attack in Westminster which has sent the centre of London into lockdown.

A policeman has been stabbed and his apparent attacker shot by officers in a ‘terrorism’ attack at the Houses of Parliament.

There have also been reports of a number of people being hit by a car on Westminster Bridge.

Haslingden MP Graham Jones told the Observer that he was currently ‘stuck’ in the chamber. He said: “There was a vote, an announcement. And now I’m sat here waiting.”

He added that reception was bad so they were relying on Twitter for information.

There is chaos around the Palace of Westminster after a man apparently carrying a knife charged through the gates into the front yard of the parliamentary compound.

Amid shouts and screams, three shots reportedly rang out.

Two people were seen lying on the ground in New Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall.

An ambulance entered the gates to New Palace Yard and an air ambulance landed on Parliament Square.

The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident.

Armed police cleared the area around the incident and Parliament Square was closed to traffic.

A Downing Street source confirmed that Prime Minister Theresa May was ‘okay’.

Mrs May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar car.

Immediately before the incident, at around 2.45pm, a crowd of passers-by was seen running from the direction of Westminster Bridge and around the corner into Parliament Square.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Police are asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube. This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident.

“Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”