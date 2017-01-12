Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Jamie Joseph Stanton, 22, of West Water Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 12-hour attendance centre requirement.

Joanne Nield, 43, of Nuttall Street Mews, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

John Crabtree, 63, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting and was jailed for 28 days.

Adam Stephen Lee, 35, of Hargreaves Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to stop after an accident. He was fined £550, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Michael Andrew Helm, 47, of Epping Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

James Andrew Yates, 54, of Milton Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving. She was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for two years, reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Martin Wright, 31, of Fountain Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £420, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Paul James Hall, 28, of William Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a 17-day community order with a curfew requirement.

Grant Jones, 32, of Nunhead Green, Southwark, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Rishton when required to do so as part of a police investigation. He was fined £250, ordered to pay £200 costs and £150 compensation and given 10 points on his driving record.