Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates:
- Nikila Thomas, 21, of Princess Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud by false representation. She was given a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered to pay £1,610 compensation.
- Paul Heath Couldwell, 26, of Haywood Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to theft. He was given a 26-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, and ordered to pay £75 compensation and £85 costs.
- Michael Andrew Crilly, 32, of Edmund Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £20.
- Colin Gordon, 51, of Edgar Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting. He was jailed for four weeks.
- Jamie Joseph Stanton, 22, of Mackintosh Way, St Mary’s Estate, Oldham, pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen goods in Accrington, committing fraud by false representation and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.
He was jailed for a total of 18 weeks and ordered to pay £115 compensation.
- Layton Beech, 25, of Westwood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.
He was given a six-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement and given 130 hours’ unpaid work.
- Lee Cottam, 39, of Lydia Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements imposed following a period in prison. He was fined £30.
- Mohammed Hassan Ashfaq, 22, of Tremellen Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police.
He was fined £660, ordered to pay £250 costs and given six points on his driving licence.
- Erin Bailey, 37, of Bridgefield Close, Rishton, pleaded guilty to failing to notify Hyndburn council of a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to housing benefit. She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Alexander Walmsley, 25, of School Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage.
He was given a 12-month community order with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 60 hours’ unpaid work, a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay £725 compensation and £350 costs.
Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates:
- Joel Kane Ludlam, 22, of Richmond Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and using a car without insurance. He was fined £100, ordered to pay £100 compensation and given six points on his driving licence.
- Jack Ryan-Winter, 19, of Russell Terrace, Padiham, pleaded guilty to drug-driving in Altham. He was fined £220, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.