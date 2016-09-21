How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Investigation after man's body found at Accrington house

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained

VIEW GALLERY

Police are investigating an "unexplained" death in Accrington.

Crime scene investigators are currently on the scene at Granville Road following the discovery of a man's body this morning.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: "We were called at approximately 8.45am today (September 21) to reports the body of a man had been found at an address on Granville Road, Accrington.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and police are at the scene conducting enquiries."

More to follow.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

UPDATE: Murder investigation launched after body found in Accrington house

A man was found in bed with head injuries on Wednesday morning

Previous Articles

Road worker hospitalised after 'fail to stop' collision

Highways England said a driver shouted abuse at the worker before speeding through the roadworks at Rising Bridge

Related Tags

Organisations
Lancashire Constabulary
Places
Accrington

Most Read

  1. Lancashire Constabulary
    Investigation after man's body found at Accrington house
  2. Accrington Stanley FC
    WATCH: Iconic Accrington Stanley milk advert recreated by vodka company Black Cow
  3. Hyndburn Council
    Row as roads chiefs say they WON'T maintain new Hilltop development site
  4. Accrington
    Rising Bridge roadworks will be delayed AGAIN, transport bosses admit
  5. Accrington
    GALLERY: Thousands soak up the sun at Gatty Park fun day

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist