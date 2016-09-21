Investigation after man's body found at Accrington house

Police are investigating an "unexplained" death in Accrington.

Crime scene investigators are currently on the scene at Granville Road following the discovery of a man's body this morning.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: "We were called at approximately 8.45am today (September 21) to reports the body of a man had been found at an address on Granville Road, Accrington.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and police are at the scene conducting enquiries."

More to follow.