Murder inquiry: Body of 65-year-old man named by police

Police, CSI and paramedics at the scene on Granville Road

A man who was found dead in an Accrington flat earlier this week has been formally named by police as Mohammed Yousaf, 65.

A murder investigation was launched after Mr Yousaf was found at a flat on Granville Road on Wednesday, September 21.

Officers attended and found he had suffered serious head injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old man from Accrington who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Paul Withers of the Force Major Investigation Team said: “Our investigation into Mr Yousaf’s death is ongoing and we are still appealing to anyone who has any information to contact us.

“Similarly, if you do have any CCTV footage from the Granville Road area and have not yet spoken to us, I would urge you to get in touch. Any information that you can provide could greatly assist our ongoing inquiry.”

A second, separate murder inquiry was launched on Thursday after the death of Maundy Relief volunteer Raich Alcock.

Mr Alcock, from Accrington, passed away at Royal Preston Hospital on September 16 - ten days after being found at his flat on Arnold Street.

Detectives believe the 52-year-old was the victim of an assault at his home in the early hours of September 6 and a murder investigation has now been launched into his death.

Police are not linking the incidents.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 253 of September 21. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.