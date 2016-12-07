Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are warning people to keep their cars locked and secure after a spate of thefts in Hyndburn.

Thieves have been targeting cars in the Clayton-le-Moors, Altham and Baxenden areas with around 15 cars targeted at the end of November and beginning of December. All of the cars targeted had been left insecure with items such as purses, wallets, cash, mobile phones, tablet devices and satnavs stolen.

Police are following a number of leads and the offences remain under investigation.

The warning comes during the busy Christmas shopping period – heightened patrols will be carried out in town centres as neighbourhood policing teams work to reduce crime and keep people safe.

Neighbourhood Coordinator Tony Ford said: “Please remember to always lock your vehicle and ensure valuables are not on view. Don’t leave charging wires hanging out of power sockets – it suggests there might be a sat-nav or a phone in the vehicle.

“Offences such as this could have been prevented by simply locking the vehicle - we must be careful not to present thieves with easy opportunities, particularly during the busy Christmas shopping season.”

Police are urging people to be extra vigilant and to report anything suspicious to the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.