Pretty much everyone owns a telly. And we all like something to look forward to.

So this is where we come in.

We've had a look at what shows are coming up in 2017, whether it be an old favourite returning or a brand new series set to join the party.

There are dramas, comedies, and even an animation in the mix.

We have so many channels to choose from, and if you're lucky enough to have Sky, there are a fair few original dramas across its multiple channels on the way in the next 12 months.

Next year on the tellybox is shaping up to be a memorable one.

And if you're a real-life gogglebox-er then we've done the hard work for you and selected the 17 shows not to be missed in 2017.

Taboo

(Photo: Publicity picture)

Hello, Tom Hardy.

The British actor stars in this story about adventurer James Keziah Delaney, who builds his own shipping empire in the early 1800s. He returns to London after spending years in Africa. And he's a changed man.

Hunky Tom was spotted filming scenes out on the water - and also showing off his tribal tattoos completely naked in one scene on the boat.

Billed as a 'monster', expect some disturbing scenes - and Oscar-nominated Tom acting at his best. Taboo has been executive produced by Ridley Scott.

BBC1, January 7

The Great British Bake Off

(Photo: Tom Graham/BBC/PA Wire)

Unless you have been living in a dark cave for the past few months, you will know that this BBC institution has made the big switch to Channel 4.

As a result, hosts Mel and Sue have quit, as has legendary British baker, judge, and all-round good egg Mary Berry.

But there is good news, as judge Paul Hollywood is moving with the show to its new home.

We've included this show in the list more due to intrigue than anything else. Can it really rise to the challenge and live up to the BBC's standards or will it be soggy bottoms all-round?

Channel 4, Autumn 2017

The Voice

(Photo: Stephen Farrell)

This is another show that has moved to a rival channel, with the BBC missing out again and ITV swooping in to take the reigns.

The format is expected to be relatively the same but the celebrity coach line-up is different.

The old guard of Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am return to the fold, with Bush singer Gavin Rossdale and Hollywood star Jennifer Hudson completing the panel.

Emma Willis also stays on as host, with young actor Cellach Spellman joining the presenting team.

The singing contest is currently being filmed in Manchester and is due to air from January 7 at 8pm.

ITV, January 2017

Broadchurch

If you didn't watch this show during its first two seasons, you may well have been in the minority.

The first series certainly had people talking, with the 'whodunnit' element keeping everyone gripped.

And a new trailer just released for the eight-part third series teases there are yet more chilling and disturbing scenes to come for Olivia Colman and David Tennant, who play DS Ellie Miller and DI Alec Hardy respectively.

ITV, early 2017

Doctor Foster

(Photo: Phil Fisk)

The Suranne Jones drama was a surprise hit for the BBC in 2015 and will be back after a long-awaited return in the new year.

Jones won a number of awards for her portrayal of a scorned wife who discovers not only has her husband been cheating but he has also been with one of her patients. And the mistress is pregnant.

The gripping storyline took many twists and turns, with the GP keeping viewers guessing as to whether she would reveal to her husband that she knew he was being unfaithful, and came to a violent end in the fifth and final episode of the series.

We've been promised more explosive drama in the second series, with Suranne returning to the lead role as Gemma Foster.

BBC, early 2017

Happy Valley

(Photo: Ben Blackall)

We're excited to see another series of this Yorkshire-based drama starring Sarah Lancashire.

The last helping of the BBC show, which has proven a hit with viewers and critics alike, ended with a tense and unpredictable finale, with plenty of questions left to answer.

Sally Wainright revealed she will write the third installment, with Lancashire reprising her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Wainright has teased some details of what is expected to be the final bow for Happy Valley.

She revealed that the concluding series may include a back story of disturbed monster Tommy Lee Royce, who is played brilliantly by James Norton.

BBC, 2017

No Offence

(Photo: Jon Baxter)

Filming for series two took place over the summer, with the show's stars - including Will Mellor - spotted on location in the city centre.

Shameless creator Paul Abbot's hit Channel 4 police drama was a hit with viewers and critics in its debut series.

The taboo-busting programme tells the story of a motley crew of coppers from the Manchester Metropolitan Police - a fictionalised version of Greater Manchester Police.

Channel 4, January 4

Stranger Things

(Photo: TV Grab)

We're throwing in this Netflix hit as it was quite simply the most talked-about show of the year.

Set in 80s America, this retro sci-fi drama is set to welcome back the majority of the original cast, including central character Eleven.

It was the binge-watch smash-hit of the summer and catapulted its young cast into super-stardom.

Netflix, summer 2017

Guerilla

(Photo: Publicity pic)

This crime mini series will star Idris Elba and is written by John Ridley.

It tells the story of a 1970s London couple who liberate a political prisoner and form a radical underground cell.

Guerilla was filmed in London and is a 'masterclass in character building and story-telling', according to Elba.

Sky Atlantic, spring 2017

Riviera

(Photo: Sky Atlantic)

Julia Stiles stars in this 10-parter and it is written and directed by Oscar-winner Neil Jordan, so we expect it to be a cracker.

Stiles plays Georgina, the new wife of a billionaire living in the French Riviera. But then her husband, who didn't exactly earn his fortune legally, dies under a cloud of suspicion.

You can probably guess what happens next and you'd be right, although there is a twist.

Georgina may be rich, but can she sustain the lifestyle with her dead husband's criminal rivals knocking at her door?

Sky Atlantic, 2017

Making a Murderer

If you haven't seen the first series, then what are you waiting for? It follows the conviction of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey of the murder of a young photographer, Teresa Halbach.

But that's not quite where the story starts - or ends.

Without giving too much away for those who haven't seen it yet, the second series is set to concentrate on the possible release of Dassey, who had his conviction overturned but appeals from the prosecution have so far prevented his release.

Filmmakers have revealed the second season will feature a mock trial, recreating the scenes from within the courtroom for Dassey's appeal.

Producers have also interviewed Avery, and more evidence that was left out of the original series will be introduced.

Netflix, 2017 release date unknown

Orange is the New Black

(Photo: Youtube)

Piper and co will be back behind bars at Lichfield.

The last season finished on an epic cliffhanger, following a prisoner revolt.

Expect a host of new wacky characters but sadly, one star will not return after she was killed-off in one of the show's most shocking scenes. And there have been a fair few of those over the four seasons.

Laura Prepon, who plays Alex, will make her directing debut for one of the episodes.

Netflix, June 2017

Our Girl

(Photo: Coco Van Oppens)

Salford actress Michelle Keegan will return in the lead role for series three of this military drama.

Manchester featured heavily in the last series, while former Corrie star Michelle also spent several months filming on location in South Africa.

The BBC has confirmed that the show, which originally starred EastEnders actress Lacey Turner in the first series, will be back in the autumn.

BBC 1, autumn 2017

Tina And Bobby

Michelle Keegan has had a busy year, which has culminated in her filming this drama based on Bobby Moore's footballing career - and private life - during the England World Cup-winning era in 1966.

The 29-year-old plays his wife, Tina, while Lorne MacFadyen portrays the football legend.

Michelle famously dyed her hair blonde for the part.

ITV, January 13

Jamestown

(Photo: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

The creators of Downton Abbey carnival Films have moved on to this new project, which has a stellar cast in Max Beesley, Jason Flemyng, Dean Lennox-Kelly, Shaun Dooley, Stuart Martin, Steven Waddington, Matt Stokoe, and Burn Gorman.

The female parts are played by Naomi Battrick, Sophie Rundle, and Niamh Walsh.

Viewers will see the story, which is set in 1619, follows the early days of the first British settlers as they embark on their new lives in America.

Sky 1, 2017 release date unknown

Watership Down

(Photo: PA)

The remake of the notoriously tragic children's film is expected to be less graphic.

It has been reworked as a four-part small screen animated drama, with James McAvoy and Nicholas Hoult as Hazel and Fiver, Sir Ben Kingsley as General Woundwort, and Star Wars star John Boyega as Bigwig all lending their voices.

But don't forget the female rabbits, with Gemma Arterton as Clover, Strawberry, who will be played Olivia Colman, and Hyzenthlay, who will be played by former Shameless star Anne-Marie Duff.

The writer of the book on which the original film was based, Richard Adams, sadly died on Christmas Eve this year.

Netflix/BBC, winter 2017

Girls

(Photo: PPA Photo/Sky Atlantic)

We say goodbye to this group of misfit twenty-somethings as this Lena Dunham-created dramedy is aired for a final season.

Will Hannah finally stay in a job for longer than five minutes? Will Jessa grow up? Who knows, but there's sure to be fights, break-ups, and lots of random antics.

Bring it on!

Sky Atlantic, late 2017

And because we just couldn't leave it out...

The Fall

(Photo: BBC)

This one is not a dead cert as a fourth series is yet to be confirmed. But we had to include it as we just can't accept it could be over.

If it does go into production, Gillian Anderson is not expected to return for the Belfast-set series, but Jamie Dornan is.

Dornan plays twisted killer Paul Spector, who we last saw escaping custody from a mental institution after brutally murdering a fellow inmate and causing general chaos.

The show's writers will have to go some to sustain the incredible tension and suspense without DS Stella Gibson.

Her twisted relationship with Spector was the most gripping part of the show. But it's such an excellent crime drama, we have faith and are intrigued as to where producers will go next.

BBC, unknown