40th anniversary reunion for class of former grammar school

1969 form 1 Alpha at Paddock House Convent Grammar school is staging a local reunion

Form 1-Alpha (1a) at Paddock House Convent Grammar school in 1969. Marie Harvey is front row, second from left.

Pupils of a former grammar school are organising a class reunion to mark 40 years since graduating.

Members of the ‘Class of 1969’ at Paddock House Convent Grammar in Oswaldtwistle are hoping to reunite their old form to reminisce about their school days and catch up on four decades of life.

Marie Harvey, one of the organisers of the event and ex-Paddock House head girl, said that following three successful smaller meet-ups, they intend to mark four decades since their school days by reconnecting as many people as possible.

She said: “A group of us have done it for the last three years, just going out for a meal once a year. And then we thought, everybody knows somebody so why don’t we expand it? We are all 58 this year and we left school at 18, so it’s been 40 years since we were all together.”

The first reunion in 2013 took place at Anarkali restaurant in Haslingden, which as the previous Farmer’s Glory pub was where, as sixth formers, they would meet up.

But this year will not only be a reunion for the ‘1 alpha’ form; Marie says they are hoping to get their former teachers to attend.

She said: “We’ve invited an English teacher and a geography teacher and the headmistress.

“I think it will be really nice seeing the teachers now when you’re an adult. I am quite looking forward to hearing the stories from their point of view, looking back to your school days and finding out what you really got up to then.”

Paddock House, which was the only Catholic girls’ school for the Valley area at the time, was closed in the 1990s and demolished.

Marie, who now works as a psychotherapist, said: “It was really small and it was a beautiful building as well. It was a great school and we all have very fond memories of it.”

The former pupils from class 1A are now scattered across the UK and abroad. Marie, originally from Stacksteads now lives in Oxfordshire, while another contemporary is coming from Sussex and one alumni is even flying back from America.

Marie said: “Some of the form stayed local and some have moved away but we all still have family here so we come back for that, and that’s been really nice in keeping us linked.”

The reunion will take place on Saturday, September 10 at St Peter’s Church hall in Haslingden from 3-6pm.

To attend contact Marie on 07776 347326.

