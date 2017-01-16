Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car was found crashed into a wall on a busy main road.

Hyndburn firefighters were alerted by police to the incident on Whalley Road in Great Harwood, near the junction with Hyndburn Road, at 3.55am on Sunday, January 15.

When the fire crews arrived at the scene the car was empty.

John Taylor, of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “There were no occupants. The car had gone into a wall and it was the police who told them about it.

“The police thought there was a fire but it turned out to be smoke coming from the air bag. They had no fire to put out and no-one to rescue.”

Anyone with information call police on 101.