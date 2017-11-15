Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inspirational campaigner has won the backing of town hall leaders after gaining more than 100,000 signatures in a petition for better disabled facilities at motorway services.

Zack Kerr, who has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy affecting his limbs and speech, set up a petition on the change.org website and wants to see accessible changing room facilities installed at all UK motorway service stations.

The 22-year-old, from Accrington, gave a presentation at a full council meeting where he received the unanimous support of the chamber for his campaign.

Zack, of Howard Close, told councillors how he was inspired to set up the petition after a long journey to Swansea in August and is now in contact with service station providers across the UK.

He told the meeting: “We stopped a few times on the way at motorway service stations but none of them had an accessible changing place for someone of my needs.

“Often my mum or carers have to change me on the floor and this is the case for over 250,000 disabled people in the UK.

“My campaign has really grown.

“I have been contacted by lots of organisations who want more information about improving their accessible toilets.”

Hyndburn Mayor Peter Britcliffe told the meeting: “This council is delighted to support Zack Kerr in his campaign to have disabled changing facilities in motorway service stations.

“It’s wonderful to know that you can do all the things that you do and also not only do these things for yourself but that you are so active in doing your best to help others.

“I’m sure there will be lots of people in years to come who will benefit from the campaign that you are running now.”

Council leader Miles Parkinson congratulated Zack on his ‘determination’.

He said: “It was enthralling what you’ve just been saying and what you’ve been going through to make sure that you achieve, not just for yourself, but all the other individuals who need these facilities up and down the UK.

“I know you visited the facilities at Accrington bus station and were pleased with that.

“It’s important as a council that we enable everyone to use the facilities.”