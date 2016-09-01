Accrington defendants up before the courts

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:
- Wayne Mark Braysford, 31, of Derby Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated. He was fined £80.
- Muhammed Ikram Qureshi, 35, of Hopwood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours’ unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 32 months, reduced by 32 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
- Anthony Jordan, 41, of Knowlmere Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to causing harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was jailed for six weeks.
- Paul Thomas Dwyer, 54, of China Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting from Wilkinsons. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.
- Jack Pollard, 23, of Rimington Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident to police. He was fined £260, ordered to pay £85 costs and given six points on his driving licence.
- Charlene George, 28, of Rawson Avenue, Accrington, admitted breaching the peace. She was bound over in the sum of £50 for six months to keep the peace.
- John James Hindle, 29, of Church Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order and assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a two-year restraining order, fined £50 and ordered to pay £100 costs.
- Jansar Mahmood, 50, of Garbett Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis as part of an investigation. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 60 hours’ unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 29 months, reduced by 29 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
- Lorraine Brown, 27, of Walmsley Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.
- Noreen Farid, 22, of Marsden Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £160 costs.
- Zoe Little, 23, of George Street, Clayton-le-Moors, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.
- Shaun Colin Anthony Molineux, 32, of Orange Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of using a television without a licence. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.
- Angela Louise Whittle, 40, of James Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to using a television without a licence. She was fined £50 and ordered to pay £120 costs.
- Jason Gaunt, 49, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to harassment in Rishton. He was given a 12-month community order with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a five-year restraining order.
- Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:
- Anne Patricia Stokes, 36, of Royds Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Keith Fredrick Gildart, 37, of Hope Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. He was ordered to pay £70.87 compensation.