Cases at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Nathan Elliott, 24, of Myrtle Cottages, Bacup, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Great Harwood and using a car without insurance. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 16 months, reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Brian Hodgson, 69, of Barn Meadow Crescent, Rishton, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was given a 12-month community order with a 14-week curfew, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 26 months, reduced by 26 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Jason Lee Barbour, 45, of Juniper Court, Huncoat, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £57.97 compensation.

Eugenie Burgess, 19, of Russell Street, Accrington, was found guilty of ABH. She was given a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 10-week curfew, and ordered to pay £400 compensation and £200 costs.

Kristian Jordan Keenan, 25, of Duke Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, an eight-week curfew, a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Thomas Owen McKee, 24, of Devonshire Drive, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order and criminal damage. He was given a 14-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Tyler James Aspin, 19, of Manchester Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Toheed Ahmed, 25, of Brougham Street, Burnley, pleaded guilty to driving in Accrington while disqualified and using a car without insurance. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, 60 hours’ unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Cases at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Phillip Edward Gudgeon, 51, of Queen Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined £80, must pay £85 costs and was given four points on his driving licence.

Sarah Jane Easton, 40, of Oakdene Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of an animal. She was given a two-year conditional discharge, must pay £300 costs and was disqualified from owning or keeping poultry, guinea pigs and rabbits.