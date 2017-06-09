Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

  • Waheed Talib Hussain, 38, of Richmond Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
  • Michael West, 64, of Nuttall Avenue, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without due care and attention. He was fined £450, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months, reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
  • Anthony Chadwick, 58, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating in Accrington. He was given a six-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a nine-month restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.
  • Mudasser Iqbal, 30, of Kingston Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was given a 12-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.
  • David Roberts, 33, of Blackburn Road, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty of five counts of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver to police. He was fined £250, ordered to pay £600 costs and given six points on his driving licence.
  • Karl Atkinson, 25, of Alexander Close, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work.
  • Madasar Iqbal, 30, of Kingston Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra eight hours’ unpaid work.
  • Patrick John Norman, 24, of Willows Lane, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, an eight-week curfew requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.
  • Tiegan Phillips, 18, of Castle View, Clitheroe, pleaded guilty to criminal damage in Accrington, resisting a police officer and two counts of assaulting a police officer. She was given an eight-week community order with a curfew requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £200 compensation.
  • Adam Braysford, 29, of Elmfield Street, Church, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and resisting a police officer. He was given a six-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.
  • Nicholas Paul Ford, 33, of St John Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a six-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
  • Ewan Lumley, 18, of Washington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours’ unpaid work.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

  • Sandra Reed, 47, of Hygiene, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was fined £25.
  • Bubble Holdings Limited, based at Altham Business Park, was found guilty in its absence of failing to comply with a council notice. They were fined £440 and ordered to pay £300 costs.