Waheed Talib Hussain, 38, of Richmond Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Michael West, 64, of Nuttall Avenue, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without due care and attention. He was fined £450, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months, reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
Anthony Chadwick, 58, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating in Accrington. He was given a six-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a nine-month restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Mudasser Iqbal, 30, of Kingston Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was given a 12-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.
David Roberts, 33, of Blackburn Road, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty of five counts of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver to police. He was fined £250, ordered to pay £600 costs and given six points on his driving licence.
Karl Atkinson, 25, of Alexander Close, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work.
Madasar Iqbal, 30, of Kingston Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra eight hours’ unpaid work.
Patrick John Norman, 24, of Willows Lane, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, an eight-week curfew requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.
Tiegan Phillips, 18, of Castle View, Clitheroe, pleaded guilty to criminal damage in Accrington, resisting a police officer and two counts of assaulting a police officer. She was given an eight-week community order with a curfew requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £200 compensation.
Adam Braysford, 29, of Elmfield Street, Church, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and resisting a police officer. He was given a six-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.
Nicholas Paul Ford, 33, of St John Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a six-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Ewan Lumley, 18, of Washington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours’ unpaid work.
Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:
Sandra Reed, 47, of Hygiene, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was fined £25.
Bubble Holdings Limited, based at Altham Business Park, was found guilty in its absence of failing to comply with a council notice. They were fined £440 and ordered to pay £300 costs.