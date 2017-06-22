Khalid Hussain, 35, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care and attention. He was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 costs and given five points on his driving licence.
Ryan James Birkett, 31, of Springfield Road, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Catherine Elizabeth Howson, 33, of John Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to theft. She was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £100.
Jay Carl Maugham, 36, of Exchange Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, using a car without insurance and drink driving. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £300 compensation and disqualified from driving for 36 months, reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
Peter John Cunliffe, 26, of Lion Street, Church, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis as part of an investigation and was found guilty of driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance, while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 136 days and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Claire Louise Townsend, 29, of Brisbane Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting. She was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £115 compensation.
Stephen Prestage, 57, of Barnes Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a 12-month community order with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 60 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
Safeer Ali, 25, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a car without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Connor Luke Dewhurst, 21, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to shoplifting in Accrington, assault by beating and two counts of criminal damage in Rossendale. He was jailed for four months, given a 12-month conditional discharge and a three-year restraining order.
Jason Michael Ludlam, 27, of Ormerod Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assault by beating while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours’ unpaid work, fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
Sean George Kissock, 37, of Wellfield, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £576 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.
Jurate Varanviciene, 36, of Sandringham Road, Chorley, was found guilty of drink driving in Accrington. She was fined £180, ordered to pay £100 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months, reduced by 20 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
Kim Curwen, 26, of Essex Close, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation - including in Accrington - and one count of dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods. She was given a six-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £75 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Adam Stephen Clough, 34, of Heywood Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £350 compensation and £85 costs.
Damien Haslem trading as DB Auto Shine, of Park Road, Great Harwood, was found guilty in their absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. They were fined £660, ordered to pay £150 costs and given six points on their driving licence.
Mark David Stepney, 37, of Heywood Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £350 compensation and £85 costs.
Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates:
Joel Kane Ludlam, 22, of Ormerod Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to a police officer. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £200 compensation.