Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Luke Wilde, 22, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jordan Michael Haworth, 23, of Lydia Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and possessing cocaine. He was fined £30 and given a 12-month community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work.

Kaisar Hussain, 26, of Ormerod Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Gary Gilmartin, 46, of Bayley Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to harassment.

He was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a five-year restraining order, fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Gemma Cocker, 32, of Alexandra Close, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £40.

Sarah Louise Smith, 45, of Edgar Street, Huncoat, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

James Sandham, 32, of Walmsley Close, Church, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra four-week curfew requirement.

Glenn Martin Gregson, 25, of Lincoln Court, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a six-month conditional discharge order and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Killian Thomas Harry Haslam, 27, of Willows Lane, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Christopher Wallace Brown, 24, of Willows Lane, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

He was given a nine-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £10 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.