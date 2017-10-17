Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates:

Peter Alexander Harling, 29, of Walmsley Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was given a two-year conditional discharge order and fined £50.

Charley Connell, 22, of Brook Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. She was given a six-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

David Mott, 37, of Lowergate Road, Huncoat, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Joshua Stephen Tyrie, 21, of The Grove, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty of failing to stop at a red light traffic signal, and pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the registration mark assigned was not fixed to the rear of the vehicle and trailer in the manner prescribed by regulations. He was fined £100, ordered to pay £200 costs and given three points on his driving licence.

Thomas Andrew Pendlebury, 25, of Maya Gardens, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Adam Barnes, of Mount St James, Knuzden, was found guilty in his absence of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Sophie Mottershead, of Mount St James, Knuzden, was found guilty in her absence of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Sarah Douthwaite, 24, of Rothesay Road, Blackburn, was found guilty in her absence of entering a train without having a valid ticket. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.90 compensation and £150 costs.

Brad Cunnliffe, 30, of Rising Bridge Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge order and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Matthew James Peter Saunders, 36, of Woodside Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and two counts of breaching a non-molestation order. He was given a 12-month community order with 150 hours unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Rebecca Jane Stevenson, 19, of Spring Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour while subject to a conditional discharge order. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge order.

William Richard McCormick, 39, of Milbreck Crescent, Pemberton, Wigan, pleaded guilty to harassment in Accrington. He was given a 12-month community order with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours unpaid work, an indefinite restraining order and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Idnan Yakub, 31, of St Edmund Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was fined £360 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Ronald Straker, 56, of Benson House, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to speeding in Rishton and was given three points on his driving licence.

Sebastian Szmidt, 41, of Belfield Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and he was fined £60.

Daniel Lee Busuttil, 26, of Eldon Place, Eccles, pleaded guilty to harassment in Accrington. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for two years, with a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement, an indefinite restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Arfan Kazi, 37, of Bank Street, Darwen, pleaded guilty to committing fraud by false representation and attempted theft in separate incidents both in Accrington. He was given a 12-month community order with 150 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £260 compensation.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates:

Yvonne Brodie Millis, 45, of Commercial Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Her order was varied to include an extra 10 hours unpaid work.

Samuel Joseph Ashworth, 20, of Derby Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and was found guilty in his absence of assault by beating. He was given a three-month community order with a curfew requirement, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £400 compensation and £200 costs.

Sandor Alexander, 65, of Scarsbrick New Road, Southport, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Accrington. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 13 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.