Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Katie Ann Hitchen, 28, of Church Lane, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to drink driving. She was fined £325, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months, reduced by 17 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Nathan Scott Williams, 28, of Worsley Court, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified and one count of using a car without insurance. He was given a 12-week community order with a curfew requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Scholes, 26, of Marlborough Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and cannabis. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Grant Edward Smallridge, 43, of Burnley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Waheed Talib Hussain, 38, of Richmond Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of being a registered sex offender and failing to comply with the notification requirements. He was given a six-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Gary Kevin Ward, 30, of Church Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to attempted theft. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £130 compensation and £85 costs.

Sajjad Fazal, 41, of Willows Lane, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was given an absolute discharge after the court heard that his drink was laced with alcohol, and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Abid Hussain, 40, of Railway Terrace, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, assault by beating and making a threat to kill. He was jailed for 13 weeks and given a two-year restraining order.

Amy Newton, 28, of Wordsworth Close, Oswaldtwistle, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £30 costs.

Adrian Waring, 39, of Brisbane Street, Clayton-le-Moors, admitted to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £90 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Khizar Iqbal, 22, of Schoolside Close, Manchester, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Rising Bridge, driving without a licence and using a car without insurance. He was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Kyle Linnane, 29, of Manor Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and two counts of common assault. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Stacey Goodill, 27, of Elizabeth Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Natasha Sagar, 29, of Rothwell Avenue, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of two counts of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Cases at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Anthony Paul Quinn, 56, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to criminal damage in Accrington. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Callum Joshua Oliver, 21, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £50 costs.