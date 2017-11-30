Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Kasar Shazad, 45, of Lewis Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty in his absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £250 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Paul Heath Couldwell, 27, of Haywood Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 23 weeks and ordered to pay £56 compensation.

Wayne Michael Nix, 44, of Edleston Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £20 compensation.

Richard O’Brien, 34, of Norfolk Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £40.

Mary Breckell, 55, of Wilfred Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to five counts of shoplifting and one count of failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. She was given a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £271 compensation.

Richard Geoffrey Burton, 47, of Washington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. He was given a six-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £175 compensation.

Paul Talbot, 31, of Gladstone Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Andrew Peter Walsh, 49, of Somerset Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £24 compensation and £85 costs.

Wayne Mark Furness, 32, of Trinity Street, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty in his absence of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Sylwia Gosieniecka, 39, of Knotwood Court, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Shane Michael Pemberton, 34, of Cedar Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Nicholas Paul Ford, 34, of Fielding Lane, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to harassment. He was given a six-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Karl Malcolm Atkinson, 25, of Alexandra Close, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis as part of an investigation, using a car without insurance and using a car without a test certificate. He was given an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months, reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Mehtab Hussain, 29, of Steiner Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a car without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for eight months.

Aaron Marley Osbaldeston, 20, of Spring Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Reece Dewhurst, 22, of Dent Dale, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 14 months, reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Roheel Hussain, 23, of India Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a car without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates:

Rebecca Fletcher-Bullock, 20, of Bluebell Way, Huncoat, pleaded guilty to drink driving. She was fined £100, ordered to pay £300 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months, reduced by 20 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

John Sykes, 24, of Whinney Hill Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.