Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

David Tregartha, 45, of Portland Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of dropping or depositing litter. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £75 costs.

Kristian Jordan Keenan, 25, of Roberts Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving, using a car without insurance, driving without a licence, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, assault by beating, and theft while subject to a suspended jail sentence. He was jailed for 16 weeks, disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State, and ordered to pay £330 compensation.

Arshid Perviaz, 44, of Exchange Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £27.96 compensation.

Adam Joshua Ashworth, 26, of Malt Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis as part of an investigation, using a car without insurance and driving while disqualified. He was given a 10-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for four years.

Callum Joshua Oliver, 21, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to ABH and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 20 weeks and ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Anthony Robert Paul Clarke, 33, of Gayle Way, Accrington, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage. He was given an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with a supervision requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Azaz Mehmood Khanderao, 35, of Lammack Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to supplying tobacco products in Rishton which did not comply with labelling requirements. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £529.30 costs.

Rizwan Babu Patel, 32, of Whalley New Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to four counts of supplying tobacco products in Rishton which did not comply with labelling requirements. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £998.64 costs.

Gary Boote, 26, of Eachill Road, Rishton, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 10 hours unpaid work.

Isaac Adler, 46, of Saltire Gardens, Salford, pleaded guilty to having control or management of an Accrington house which was required to be licensed but was not so licensed. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £130 costs.

Lucy Gorman, 29, of Carter Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of failing to comply with a council notice to remove an accumulation of refuse and dog faeces from her premises. She was fined £220, ordered to pay £130 costs and given a remedial order to carry out the work.

Jade Morgan, 26, of Carter Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of travelling on a railway without having previously paid the fare. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £3.20 compensation and £150 costs.

Martin Shaw, 25, of Robert Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of travelling on a railway without having previously paid the fare. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £7.80 compensation and £150 costs.

Arshid Labib, 44, of Belthorn Road, Belthorn, was found guilty in their absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. The defendant was fined £660, ordered to pay £85 costs and given six points on their driving licence.

Jamie Alan Mullin, 23, of Stanley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Michael Steven Currie, 34, of Curlew Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, using a car without insurance and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was jailed for 12 weeks and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Qaasim Kaalim Pervaiz, 19, of Horsfall Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Simon Paul Hunt, 28, of Church Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving and using a car without insurance. He was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months, reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.