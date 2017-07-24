Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of voyeurism after a father was said to have discovered a football club’s security camera pointing at his daughter’s bedroom.

The Sun newspaper said the 12-year-old girl’s father alerted police after spotting a Blackburn Rovers security camera on a pole directed at their house near the football stadium in Blackburn.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A 54-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

A Blackburn Rovers spokesman said: “The club is aware of an incident involving the employee of an external contractor.

“The matter is currently subject to a police investigation and therefore we are unable to comment further at this time.”