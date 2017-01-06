Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to find an Accrington man who is wanted in connection with a burglary in Darwen.

Matthew Lang, 28, is wanted in connection with a burglary which took place at an address on Stopes Brow in Lower Darwen on November 25.

He is described as white, medium build with brown eyes and light brown shaven hair. He has links to the Accrington and Blackburn areas.

PC Neil Lowe, of Blackburn Police, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace Matthew Lang and I would urge anyone who knows where he is or has any information on his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference ED1618124. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.