A popular town centre McDonald’s restaurant will be closed for more than three weeks for refurbishment works.

Engineers arrived at the Viaduct retail park site in Accrington on Friday, September 8.

Metal safety fences have been placed around the restaurant for the works to be carried out.

Signs posted around the building said ‘we are improving your experience’, and that the branch will reopen on Tuesday, October 3.

The burger giant’s customers are being advised to use their nearest alternative branch on Blackburn Road in RIsing Bridge.