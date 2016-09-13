Accrington name to be restored to House of Commons under new proposals

Accrington could be restored to the House of Commons under a major shake-up of parliamentary boundaries.

The changes, part of plans to cut the number of MPs by 50, would see Graham Jones’ ‘Hyndburn’ constituency renamed and enlarged to cover Padiham, but lose Haslingden.

The plans have been criticised by Mr Jones.

The new draft proposals, outlined by the Boundary Commissions would see the whole constituency renamed ‘Accrington’.

The existing Hyndburn constituency requires additional wards to bring its electorate to within the new electoral quota, so the Commission has proposed that the Burnley wards of Gawthorpe, Hapton with Park and Coal Clough with Deeplay be included.

But Mr Jones said he would be voting against the plans, which he claims will divide communities.

He said: “Haslingden is an example where the redrawing of boundaries is a destructive process. You put all that work in and it’s lost. There is no continuity. I don’t believe communities should be broken up for what is essentially a Tory gerrymandering exercise.

“Parts of Haslingden have always looked towards Accrington and not Rawtenstall - that’s also a historic community that will be fragmented.”

In the draft proposals the number of MPs would be cut from 650 to 600 in a bid to create equal-sized seats. The North West will lose seven constituencies, the highest number in the country.

Labour is expected to be the hardest hit as a larger proportion of its seats contain fewer than the prescribed minimum number of voters.

With four exceptions, every seat in the UK will have no fewer than 71,031 and no more than 78,507 electors. A public consultation is under way into the reforms, with final proposals due in October 2018. If agreed by Parliament the new boundaries would be in place by the next general election.