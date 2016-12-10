Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The video above shows the shocking moment a giant brawl broke out in the first half of the Leyton Orient vs Accrington Stanley game League Two fixture.

Stewards, security staff and police were all called in order to break up the ruckus.

It is unclear how the fight started, or who was involved, but there have been mixed reports.

The Press Association have suggested that Accrington Stanley fans were fighting each other.

While one eye-witness claims to have seen two Leyton Orient supporters enter the away stand and start the brawl.

152 Accrington fans made the journey, but it's unsure how many were ejected from Brisbane road.

The home fans reportedly started singing "Are you West Ham in disguise?" when the brawl started.

Both clubs sit towards the foot of the English fourth tier and are battling for league football survival.

Accrington Stanley lost the game 1-0 and were not helped by the dismissal of captain Sean McConville after 22 minutes when he pulled back Gavin Massey, denying the Orient midfielder a goalscoring opportunity.

The Reds held out resolutely until the 65th minute when a cross by Orient teenager Myles Judd fell to Jay Simpson, who scrambled the ball into the net from six yards.