Accrington Stanley launch £40k fundraising campaign for large stadium screen

  • Updated
  • By

The club hope to have the screen installed for the start of next season

The Wham Stadium, Accrington

Accrington Stanley are launching an ‘ambitious’ project to install a large screen at the Wham Stadium.

The club are hoping to raise £40,000 through a fanfunded campaign organised by their supporters club in time for the start of next season.

Club bosses said the screen will help improve supporters’ matchday experience in watching football in Accrington.

Stanley have partnered with fanfunding specialists Tifosy, who are headed by former Italian international star Gianluca Vialli.

Rather than a simple donation, fans are able to purchase a range of unique and limited edition rewards.

As well as signed Reds memorabilia, fans can become a Stanley Director for the day, train with the team, appear in the squad photo or even sign a playing contract with the League 2 club.

Peter Leatham, Official Accrington Stanley Supporters’ Club chairman, said: “We are a small club but with a large heart and we want to improve our Supporters match day experience whilst continuing to help the club grow.”

For more details visit

www.tifosy.com/ASFC or the club website.

