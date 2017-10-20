Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two footballers have appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm after a man’s jaw was allegedly broken in a nightclub brawl.

Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee and Championship forward Lee Tomlin were charged in connection with an alleged assault at Ghost nightclub in Leicester on January 22.

Cardiff City forward Mr Tomlin, 28, of Speedwell Drive, Broughton Astley, and Mr Kee, 26, of Rothley Road, Mountsorrel, spoke only to confirm their names at Leicester Crown Court on Friday, October 20.

Mr Kee had pleaded not guilty and Mr Tomlin elected not to enter a plea at a previous hearing.

Judge Steven Coupland granted both men unconditional bail until the next hearing on November 20 at Leicester Crown Court.