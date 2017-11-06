Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee has been fined for his part in an early-hours brawl which left a man with a badly broken jaw.

Kee, 26, was captured on CCTV throwing a punch during the fight as he tried to pull his friend and fellow footballer Lee Tomlin away from the confrontation.

Both players were originally accused of causing grievous bodily harm but were cleared of the charge on the orders of the judge.

A review of the CCTV footage showed the victim squaring up to the players after jumping over a set of railings outside a nightclub in Leicester on January 22 this year.

Kee, of Mountsorrel, near Leicester, pleaded guilty to common assault and was fined £350.

Cardiff City star Tomlin, 28, of Broughton Astley, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to affray and was given a 12-month community order and ordered to pay £500 costs.

Prosecutor Ian Way accepted that the complainant - who spent three days in hospital and had a metal plate inserted to stabilise a displaced jaw fracture - had “contributed” to what happened.

CCTV clips presented to the court showed Kee trying to pull Tomlin away from the scene before throwing a single punch towards the victim’s head.

Tomlin struck out twice at the victim, who had been drinking with a group of friends at the Ghost nightclub, during a subsequent fracas in which a bystander removed his belt, Mr Way said.

Mr Way told the court: “At about 3.30am the complainant and his friend went outside the club to the smoking area, which is near a waist-high set of railings.

“At that point they went over the fence and met face to face with the defendants and their group. There was an argument and the next thing (the victim) remembers is a heavy blow.”

Philip Holden, defending Kee, claimed the player’s actions were “very close” to lawful self-defence.

He said: “He was looking after Mr Tomlin and trying to pull him away from an incident that was developing.”

Tomlin’s lawyer Chris Daw QC, said the player had received verbal abuse inside the nightclub and ‘deeply regrets having become involved at all’.

Judge Ebraham Mooncey told Kee: “I accept your role was to try to placate matters. Because of the conduct of other people you misbehaved and did throw a punch.”