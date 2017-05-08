Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Victoria’s minor injuries unit was forced to close over the weekend due to ‘unprecedented high demand’ at East Lancashire hospitals.

Staff were redeployed to urgent care centres and emergency departments at Blackburn and Burnley General hospitals.

The walk-in centre remained opened for people to see a GP.

It is the latest is a series of last-minute temporary closures to hit the Haywood Road facility in recent years due to either strike action or unprecedented demand for services.

In a statement on the East Lancashire Hospitals Trust website, they said: “Due to unprecedented high demand in our Urgent Care Centres and Emergency Department, the decision has been taken to redeploy staff from the Minor Injuries Unit in Accrington to ensure the continuation of safe personal and effective care.

“Therefore, the Minor Injuries Unit based at the Accrington Victoria Hospital will be closed on Saturday 6th May and will reopen on Sunday, 7th May.

“The Health Access walk in centre remains available to see people who are feeling unwell and cannot wait for a GP appointment.”