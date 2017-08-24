Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington’s new town centre police station front counter has been saved from closure.

The office on Broadway was at risk of being shut down just months after a £500,000 move as part of a bid to save £18m by 2020.

Lancashire Police has confirmed that ten of its front counters will close, but that the Broadway office will not be among them.

It comes a month after the police station in Great Harwood was closed as part of cost cutting measures.

Police bosses said the the closures, which will come into effect early in 2018, would not affect policing and will help meet their £19.8m savings target by 2020.

Chief Superintendent Pete Lawson said they follow a ‘very thorough review and a period of staff and public consultation’.

He said: “That review showed a significant decline in visitor numbers - some down to changes in processes like immigration checks and some vehicle checks which have moved online, but in the main it is due to improved technology and greater use of phones.

"Members of the public in the affected areas will still be able to contact local officers, engage with local policing teams and gain the help and support they need; it is just the way they do it which will change.”

Police said members of the public will still have access to the yellow telephones at each station and where appropriate will be able to make appointments to see local officers at the stations.

The constabulary said they will now work to ‘minimise the impact on affected staff’.