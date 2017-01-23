Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alcoholic was threatened by a group of lads in Accrington town centre after they saw him walking around with a ‘substantial’ kitchen knife, a court heard.

David Lowe, of Woodside Road, Huncoat, was followed around by the youngsters before he called police and claimed he was ‘surrounded by a group of people who were trying to kill him’.

Burnley Crown Court heard how when police were called to the scene they were flagged down by another member of the public who had seen Lowe walking around with the knife.

When he was located on Back Abbey Street the police officer drew her taser and told him to drop the knife before he was arrested.

Lowe, 26, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and possessing cannabis.

He was given a 146-day jail sentence, suspended for 18 months with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Paul Brookwell, prosecuting, said the incident happened at around 10pm on September 10 last year.

The court heard how Lowe had been drinking cans of alcohol at his father’s flat and went into the town centre to buy more alcohol.

Mr Brookwell said: “He indicated that there was something of an incident when a group of youths had seen him with the knife. He denied that he threatened anyone with the knife.

“Lowe rang the police control room and said he was surrounded by a group of people who were trying to kill him in Accrington town centre.”

When arrested he told officers that he was ‘sorry’ and the reason he had the knife was a ‘cry for help’.

Rachel Cooper, defending, said the group of boys had seen him with the knife and ‘misunderstood or decided to find a reason to start yelling at him’.

She told the court: “There is no suggestion that he was threatening anybody. He tells police from the outset that he is suicidal and going to harm himself.

“The only reason he had it on him was he intended to harm himself. There is no suggestion he is a danger to members of the public. The only danger was to himself.”

Miss Cooper said Lowe has a ‘very significant alcohol problem’, was recently diagnosed with autism, and since his arrest he has self-referred to substance misuse service Inspire.