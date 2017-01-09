Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in Hyndburn are being warned about a ‘convincing’ Amazon email scam which could cost victims up to £750.

Action Fraud, the national cyber crime reporting centre, has received information from people who have been sent convincing looking emails claiming to be from Amazon.

The bogus messages, from ‘service@amazon.co.uk’, claim recipients have made an order online and mimic an automatic customer email notification.

One victim received an email stating that they had ordered an expensive vintage chandelier.

Others were told they had bought Bose stereos, iPhones, cameras and luxury watches.

The emails cleverly state that if recipients haven’t authorised the transaction, they can click on the help centre link to receive a full refund.

The link leads to an authentic-looking website, which asks victims to confirm their name, address, and bank card information.

One victim had £750 stolen from his account after entering his Nationwide banking details.

He was given a full refund by the bank after Nationwide cancelled the card.

(Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire)

Amazon bosses claim that suspicious emails will often contain links to websites that look like Amazon.co.uk, but aren’t the official company.

They may also contain typos or grammatical errors, forged email addresses and attachments or prompts to install software on your computer.

Amazon will never ask for personal information to be supplied by email.

To report a fraud and cyber crime and receive a police crime reference number, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.