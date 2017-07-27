Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police want to speak to a man in connection with an alleged charity box theft from a bar.

CCTV pictures have been released following the incident at the Tiger Lounge on Union Road in Oswaldtwistle on Sunday, July 23.

Hyndburn Police said: “We’ve had a report that last Sunday, 23 July, a man walked into the Tiger Lounge on Union Road posing as a customer.

“While inside he got a pair of scissors out and cut the string to a charity collection box before walking out with it.

“We’d like to speak to the man in the CCTV as we think he could have important information about what happened.”

Anyone with information email

2251@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number ED1712163.