A CCTV appeal has been launched after a handbag was stolen from a 79-year-old woman.

Police said the incident happened while she was shopping at the Aldi Lidl store on the afternoon of Friday, April 7.

CCTV images have been released of a man and a woman officers want to identify in connection with the incident.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “The circumstances are that at around 1.15pm while the victim was shopping, a woman has distracted her while a man is thought to have removed the handbag from the trolley.

“We’d like to speak to the man and woman in the CCTV images who were seen arriving and leaving in a blue Vauxhall Astra with a third person driving.”

Anyone with information call PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353103 quoting log number LC-20170407-0669.