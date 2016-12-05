Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have appealed for information after a purse containing several bank cards was stolen and then used on a shopping spree at supermarkets, including in Accrington.

The purse was stolen from an address on Stopes Brow, Lower Darwen, sometime between 5.30am and 1pm on Friday, November 25.

The cards were then used to purchase more than £400 worth of items at several shops, including the Asda stores in both Accrington and Blackburn and Go Outdoors in Blackburn.

Police would now like to identify the couple pictured as they believe they may be able to help with their enquiries.

PC Neil Lowe, of Blackburn Police, said: “We would like to speak to the couple pictured as part of our enquiries. We would urge anybody who knows them, or thinks they may have seen them, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference ED1618124. Alternatively any information can be emailed to 3607@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.