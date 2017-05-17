Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing from home in Great Harwood.

Dawn Lord, 45, was last seen on Saturday, May 13 on Edward Street, Rishton, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers said this is extremely out of character and are appealing for anybody with information about her whereabouts, or who thinks they may have seen her, to contact them immediately.

PC Lorraine Hamer, of Blackburn Police, said: “Dawn has not been seen for several days now and we, and her family, are understandably extremely worried about her. We would like to hear from anybody who knows where she is, or believes they may have seen her in the last few days. Any sighting could help us piece together where she may have gone.”

Dawn is described as white, of slim build, with blue eyes and shoulder-length, wavy blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a light-coloured corduroy jacket and jeans.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police immediately on 101, quoting log number 1335 of May 15.