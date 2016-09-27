Appeal launched after 'inappropriate comments' reported made towards boy at Accrington Bus Station

Police have launched an appeal following reports that an ‘inappropriate comment’ was made towards a boy at Accrington Bus Station.

Lancashire Police said they were contacted by station staff after a boy told them that a comment was made towards him on Thursday, September 15 as he was sitting on a bench.

A spokesperson said: “Staff from the bus station have reported that a boy has told them that on September 15 at 4.10pm he was sat on one of the benches when a large Asian male wearing white clothing made an inappropriate comment towards him.”

CCTV appeal

Hyndburn Police have issued CCTV pictures to help with their enquiry.

A spokesperson said: “Local neighbourhood officers would like to speak to the male (pictured) who could be possibly be a witness to an incident that occurred on Thursday, September 15, at the new Accrington Bus Station.”

Anyone with information call PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353714 or 101 quoting incident number LC-20160919-0600.