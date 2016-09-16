Appeal launched after man seen 'trying to open car doors'

CCTV appeal after man seen trying to open car doors in Knuzden.

Police have appealed for help to identify a man after break ins to cars.

Hyndburn Police have released CCTV pictures following the incidents in Knuzden where money was stolen from some of the cars.

If anyone recognises the man the please call PC Laura Rigby or PCSO Julie Rosthorn on 01254 353103, 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1613042.