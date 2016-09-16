How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Appeal launched after man seen 'trying to open car doors'

Money was stolen from a number of cars

CCTV appeal after man seen trying to open car doors in Knuzden.

Police have appealed for help to identify a man after break ins to cars.

Hyndburn Police have released CCTV pictures following the incidents in Knuzden where money was stolen from some of the cars.

If anyone recognises the man the please call PC Laura Rigby or PCSO Julie Rosthorn on 01254 353103, 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1613042.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Oswaldtwistle vicar set to retire after nearly 40 years in ministry

Rev John Holland has been at the helm of Oswaldtwistle's churches for the last six years

Related Tags

Places
Oswaldtwistle
Hyndburn
Knuzden

Most Read in News

  1. Hyndburn
    Hyndburn defendants up before the courts
  2. Accrington
    CCTV released after brazen break in at Abbey Friar chippy
  3. Accrington
    Accrington school issues meningitis warning after pupil falls ill
  4. Accrington
    Monte Cristo Mediterranean takeaway plans hit snag with planners
  5. Accrington
    New outdoor gym to be installed in Mercer Park

Most Read

  1. Hyndburn
    Hyndburn defendants up before the courts
  2. Accrington
    CCTV released after brazen break in at Abbey Friar chippy
  3. Accrington
    Accrington school issues meningitis warning after pupil falls ill
  4. Accrington
    Monte Cristo Mediterranean takeaway plans hit snag with planners
  5. Accrington
    New outdoor gym to be installed in Mercer Park

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist