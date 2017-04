Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man who was last seen in Accrington town centre.

Mark Crear, 44, was last seen in Accrington on Thursday, April 13.

Officers said he has connections in Blackburn and Darwen.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any information, which may assist in locating Mark. Please call 101 and quote incident reference LC-20170416-1065 if you can help with our enquiries.”