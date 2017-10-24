Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers are hoping an appeal for funeral goers to head to Accrington to pay their respects to a 101-year-old war veteran has been a success.

Ex-servicemen and Armed Forces groups launched an appeal on social media which has been shared thousands of times over the last few days, following the death of Ernest Capstaff, who served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War.

Marshall Hall, founder of the Veterans Worldwide News Facebook group, said: “He served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War, fighting against the Japanese Imperial Fleet is what I have been told.

“The only family he has is a niece and her husband. They would like to be able give him a send-off a veteran deserves.

“If anyone can make it on that day just to give him the respect he deserves they would be overwhelmed.”

The service will be held at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday, October 26, at 12.20pm.

Members of the Accrington Royal British Legion will gather at the Crematorium for 12noon.

A celebration of his life will be held after the funeral at the Platts Social Club in Accrington.