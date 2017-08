Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police swooped on a house in Accrington to arrest a wanted man.

Officers arrived on Malt Street near Accrington town centre at around 8pm on Wednesday, August 16 and sealed off the road for more than an hour.

Several other roads, including Knowlmere Street, were also cordoned off during the incident.

At least six vehicles and more than a dozen officers were deployed along with a police dogs unit.

Lancashire Police said two people were arrested.