Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Accrington Arndale security guards have been commended for their bravery after rescuing man who had threatened to take his own life.

Hassan Iqbal and Munir Qureshi intervened to stop when a man climbed on to the top deck of the shopping centre roof.

Arndale bosses said the man ‘resented’ the security guards actions at the time but has since thanked them for ‘saving his life’.

Mr Iqbal and Mr Qureshi have now been recognised for their bravery by receiving the Lancashire Police Division Commander’s Commendations at a ceremony at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors.

Speaking a few months after the incident last year, he said: “If they hadn’t been there and done what they did I wouldn’t be alive now, it is as simple as that. I had gone up there to jump and it was only their intervention that stopped me.

“They put themselves at risk to save me and I can’t thank them enough.”

Mr Iqbal praised Arndale Centre bosses and their employer VSG Security after receiving the award.

He said: “It has been a great pleasure receiving this award.

“We would like to personally thank centre manager Zain Kiyani who without, we would not have been able to carry out such a near miss fatality.

“The confidence within us comes from him and the training from the onsite plan.”

Zain Kiyani, Accrington Arndale Centre manager, said: “The commendations that they have received reflect Munir and Hassan’s exceptional behaviour in going the extra mile to save a young man’s life.

“Having worked with the Samaritans to provide training for our on-site team in how to deal with those threatening suicide, we are very proud of Munir and Hassan’s bravery in putting theory into practice when faced with a difficult situation.”