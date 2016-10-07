Arson attack on Rishton sweet shop caused £90,000 worth of damage

Police are appealing for information after a suspected arson attack caused £90,000 worth of damage to a shop.

The fire started behind Sweet Memories in High Street, Rishton between 6.30pm and 7.10pm on September 18.

Flames spread throughout the shop’s yard towards the rear of the building.

The blaze was quickly put out by firefighters but several adjoining buildings were affected and residents had to be evacuated.

After the incident owner Paul Hacker, 38, who has been based in Rishton for four years, told the Observer he was ‘shocked and devastated’ by the incident.

Fire damage to the Sweet Memories and PH Sealants shop in Rishton. Owner Paul Hacker

Following investigation by Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue, the cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious in nature.

PC Matthew Caton, of Blackburn Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a fire in Rishton which left a shop badly damaged.

“At this time the cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious in nature and we are keen for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you saw anyone or anything unusual in the area before the fire started, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference ED1614318.

Alternatively, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.