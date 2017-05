Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire at an outhouse in Accrington is being treated as a suspected arson.

Two fire engines and crews from Hyndburn were called to Hood Street shortly before 5.55pm on Wednesday, May 17.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze and police were notified of the suspected arson.

Hyndburn fire station said their crews spent a total of around an hour at the scene and added that CCTV is being investigated.