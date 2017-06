Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire at an empty Accrington house outbuilding is being treated as suspected arson.

Two crews from Hyndburn fire station were called to Edleston Street at 11.40pm on Wednesday, June 21.

Fire bosses said the outbuilding was being used to store ‘general waste’ and had suffered ‘extensive fire damage’.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and an investigation has been launched.

Call police on 101.