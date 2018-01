Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire at an empty house is being treated as suspected arson.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to Whalley Road in Clayton-le-Moors at around 6.30pm on Friday, December 29, to reports of a fire on the first floor of an empty house.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire was already out and firefighters used a hosereel jet to damp down the residue.

“Police were notified of the suspected arson.”

Call police on 101.