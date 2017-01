Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a car arson in Accrington.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to Lindadale Avenue at around 2am on Sunday, January 29 to reports that a car had been deliberately set on fire.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and the police were called to help investigate.

“There were no injuries reported.”

Call police on 101.