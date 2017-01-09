Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsonists are being blamed for setting fire to a caravan with a gas cylinder inside.

Fire crews from Hyndburn and Great Harwood were called to Heys Lane in Great Harwood at 7.10pm on Sunday, January 8.

Hyndburn fire station spokesperson said: “The fire is being treated as suspicious and the police and fire service are investigating.

“The fire caused damage to a window and contents inside the caravan. An LPG cylinder was found inside but thankfully we got to it before it had been affected by heat.”

No injuries were reported.