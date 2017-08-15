Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsonists set fire to three cars in separate incidents in Oswaldtwistle and Rishton.

Two fire crews from Hyndburn were called to Bright Street in Oswaldtwistle shortly after 3am on Saturday, August 12, to reports of a car on fire at the roadside and another on the drive of a house 50 metres away.

No casualties were reported and the police also attended the scene.

Firefighters had earlier been called to another car arson at 10.15pm on Friday, August 11 on Spring Street in Rishton.

The vehicle was found ablaze off the road and it is believed to have been started deliberately.

An investigation has been launched into both incidents.

Anyone with information call police on 101.