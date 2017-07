Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after arsonists set fire to two allotment outbuildings and a set of swings.

Firefighters from Hyndburn and Burnley were called to three separate fires at the top of Peel Park Avenue Accrington shortly after 6am on Saturday, July 1.

They spent around two hours tackling the blazes which destroyed the two outbuildings. The swings also suffered fire damage in the incident.

Anyone with information call police on 101.